Kettering rock pub to close

The Prince of Wales in Kettering will close at the end of the year after becoming ‘financially unviable’.

The pub and rock/alternative music venue in Dalkeith Place announced the decision on its Facebook page yesterday (Monday).

It says rising costs coupled with a lack of numbers through the door have made it impossible to keep going.

The statement on Facebook says: “This is not a decision I wanted to make, or have made lightly, but unfortunately there is no alternative.

“Being brutally honest, there is simple not enough money coming in to pay what is going out.

“I’ve been trying to keep live music going at the venue but without continuous support from the public it is just not possible.

“I have tried charging on the door to cover costs, I’ve looked for investors, and I’ve tried putting on bands/events that people have asked for, but still we don’t see the bodies through the door.

“I’m sure you have all heard the term ‘use it or lose it’, and unfortunately this may now be another venue that closes its doors for good.

“It saddens me that I am unable to continue and make this venue work, but as mentioned before, the lack of bodies through the door coupled with rising beer costs, rising business rates and other general expenses, it is just no longer financially viable.

“My last trading day will be New Year’s Eve and I hope to see many of you around.

“Until then, we have some great line-ups coming your way every weekend and also Halloween this month, so keep your eyes peeled and show your support while you still can.”

The pub underwent a £40,000 refurbishment in 2015.

Pub-goers have expressed their sadness on the pub’s Facebook page.

Alona Lilyli said: “That’s a real shame – the only pub in town that I actually enjoy going in to.

“I know I’m not in town often but I’ve always felt at home. Such a shame there is not the support for you to keep it going.”

Kylie Duffy said: “I’m genuinely gutted to hear this, Saturday night at the Prince was a thing!!

“Thank you for all the amazing gigs you put on and all your hard work.”

Alison Cooper said: “Totally gutted to read this but understand completely.

“Going to be a complete recluse now nowhere else worth going to in town.”