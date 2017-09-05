Kettering residents reclaiming their street after months of anti-social behaviour

People living in Kettering’s New Buildings in Meadow Road will be getting together on Thursday (September 7) for a community clean-up day.

Kettering Council has provided some funding and officers will assist residents in cleaning up and improving the outside area with new planting, lighting and seating.

A skip will be provided by the council and with support from the local B&Q store, also located in Meadow Road, tenants will work to make the area look nicer so they can sit out and enjoy the space again.

The clean-up day follows recent action taken by Kettering Council and Northamptonshire Police to tackle serious anti-social behaviour in the area.

After months of putting up with misery from just one tenant in the row of nine terraced homes, the remaining residents now have an opportunity to reclaim their homes and outside space from anti-social behaviour including littering, shouting, drug-dealing and theft.

A closure order was obtained for the property in June which meant the property owned by Kettering Council was sealed and closed to all including the tenant for a three-month period.

The action has provided some much needed respite for the other long suffering residents.

In order to help the remaining residents reclaim the use of the outside space, the council has made a number of improvements to the row of properties including new front doors and a lockable security gate to the rear communal garden to help them feel safer and more secure.

John Conway, head of housing at Kettering Council, said: “Following the action we’ve taken to tackle anti-social behaviour, we’re delighted to be able to help improve the outside areas at New Buildings.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the clean-up day and how it brings the community together on this street.”

One resident affected by the anti-social behaviour taking place, who did not want to be named, said: “Since the closure order was granted, our sense of community has returned and we feel safer and more relaxed.

“The combined efforts of the council and the police have produced an excellent outcome for not only the neighbouring residents but the local area as well.

“We are all extremely grateful and cannot thank them enough for supporting us and acting swiftly to resolve this problem.”

Cllr Mark Rowley, the council’s portfolio holder for housing, communications and youth, said: “It’s wonderful to see the residents of New Buildings showing community spirit and joining together with council officers to improve their local area.

“The clean-up day will add to the recent safety improvements and help the area look nicer for the tenants who live there.”