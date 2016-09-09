Kettering Railway Station becomes gallery for open art event

Dozens of artists from around the county are opening up their studios or showing off their art in unusual places this month.

About 70 artists are taking part in Northamptonshire Open Studios and in Kettering people are being given the opportunity to get a closer look at the well-known mosaic which once adorned Kettering Grammar School.

One of the more unusual venues is platform 1 at Kettering Railway Station, where Kettering Civic Society have created a mini-exhibition called Time Travellers.

Monica Ozdemir, from Kettering Civic Society, said: “Kettering Civic Society has a long standing connection with the station dating back to 1978 when members prevented the Victorian ironwork from being removed to making environmental improvements around the station and carrying out planting.

“It is with thanks to Dan Eustace, Customer Experience Manager with East Midlands Trains, that the Society is able to use the room to promote it’s aims and the town.”

Artist Jamie Poole’s work is also on show alongside the mosaic at Kettering Railway Station.

The civic society is trying to raise £24,000 to relocate the mosaic.