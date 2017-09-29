Kettering pupils educated about sexting and knife crime

Pupils from schools across Kettering joined members of the town’s rural neighbourhood policing team and prison staff to discuss subjects including sexting, knife crime and child sexual exploitation.

Officers and Paul McGovern from HMP Manchester attended Montsaye School in Rothwell, Southfield School for Girls in Kettering and Latimer Arts College in Barton Seagrave this month.

The events saw pupils take part in interactive workshops and presentations on different social issues they may encounter while growing up.

The events saw pupils take part in interactive workshops and presentations on different social issues they may encounter while growing up.

Inspector Julie Mead said: “This was an amazing opportunity to educate and inform young people across Kettering in some of the complex social issues they have to deal with on a daily basis.

“Paul didn’t lecture, but simply informed in an entertaining and interactive way.

“This is key to engaging young people on the topics which can significantly impact them throughout life.

The events saw pupils take part in interactive workshops and presentations on different social issues they may encounter while growing up.

“The feedback from the schools has been impressive, with every one asking for the programme again next year.

“As a neighbourhood team we are committed to protecting people from harm, by working with Paul over the last week we have achieved this in Kettering.”

Joining Inspector Mead and Mr McGovern was PC Keith Miller, organiser PCSO Kirsty Ellerby, PCSO Jason Parish and PC Amanda Witowski.