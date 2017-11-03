Kettering pub set to be turned into a steakhouse

A Kettering pub looks set to be opening as a steakhouse in the new year.

The Harvester Sundew pub on the North Kettering Business Park will be trading as a Miller & Carter steakhouse in just a few months’ time.

The Miller & Carter restaurant in Northampton

A number of jobs for the new restaurant have been advertised online, including for a general manager, assistant manager and sous chef.

The online advert for the position of general manager states: “We are currently recruiting a fantastic general manager for a new Miller & Carter steakhouse soon to be arriving in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in January 2018.

“Currently trading as Harvester Sundew, this new site is situated on the A43 on the outskirts of Kettering, with close links to the M1 and A1(M) motorways.

“The successful general manager will join a highly motivated district team and will ideally have experience of having worked within a high volume, branded, restaurant environment.

Inside the Miller & Carter in Northampton

“Are you the general manager we’re looking for?”

The opening of the new Kettering restaurant will come just over a year after the chain took over the former Toby Carvery just off the Round Spinney roundabout in Northampton.

Items offered on a Miller & Carter menu include a range of steaks, steak burgers, various meats such as beef rib, lamb rump and chicken off the grill, as well as fish and vegetarian dishes.

The Northants Telegraph has asked Miller & Carter for a comment on the new restaurant, but has yet to have a response.