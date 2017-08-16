Kettering pool given refurb during summer closure

Kettering’s swimming pool has been given a makeover after it was forced to closure because of urgent ceiling repairs.

The pool in London Road has been closed since June after part of the ceiling collapsed.

It is due to re-open on Monday (August 21) but visitors will see that a number of improvements have been made.

As well as the replacement ceiling, steel girders have been re-decorated, poolside lighting has been replaced and changing rooms, toilets and shower areas have been re-decorated.

There has also been a deep clean of the entire changing rooms and pool surround.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Local swimmers will enjoy the swimming pool’s improvements.

“The new ceiling and LED lighting have transformed the pool area and the re-decorated changing rooms also look great.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “While it was disappointing to have to close the swimming pool, we have been able to make the most of the opportunity to make some impressive improvements to the facility.

“The pool area is much fresher and brighter and looks fantastic.”

Independent councillor Michael Brown (Brambleside) welcomed the work but says it should have been done earlier.

He said: “It is a real shame that it takes the roof to fall in at the swimming pool for our council to finally do some long-overdue maintenance work to it and to finally give it a clean.

“However nice the roof looks now, and it does look nice, there are still many issues surrounding the pool such as a lack of a decent well-heated baby and toddler space, decent family changing facilities and safe-guarding measures.

“Whilst this work should be welcomed, it serves only to make the old pool slightly safer and cleaner for now whilst a new, fit-for-purpose facility is investigated.”

The pool will hold an open weekend on September 9 and 10, from 10am to 4pm.

This will include £1 junior swimming (when accompanied by a full paying adult), free gym inductions and a chance to win a prize by referring a friend.

Mat Tilley, general manager of Legacy Leisure who manage the pool, said: “We’re delighted with the improvements we’ve been able to make in recent weeks.

“Why not come along to our open weekend on September 9 and 10 to see for yourself?”