Kettering park named among UK’s best

Kettering’s Rockingham Road Pleasure Park has been named among the UK’s best after being awarded a Green Flag.

In recent years the park, which has an active friends group, has received a major overhaul with the addition of an outdoor gym and new play equipment.

Now the park is among 1,797 parks and green spaces to have received the prestigious award this year from Keep Britain Tidy.

Matthew Campbell, chairman of the Friends of Rockingham Road Pleasure Park Group, said: “The Green Flag Award is a reflection of the importance this park holds for so many local people, whom the friends group seek to represent.

“We have worked with the borough council to get this award and will continue to do so to secure future awards.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award from Keep Britain Tidy.

“This award recognises and highlights that people in Kettering are benefitting from a green space of the very highest quality.”

The award recognises and rewards the best parks and green spaces across the country.

A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “In recent years we’ve worked with the local community through the friends group and local schools to undertake several park improvement schemes including a new free-to-use outdoor gym and enhanced play area.

“We feel the award clearly recognises this. We have also painted the bandstand in the colours of the park schools to recognise their historic association with the park.”

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “Research shows that parks are a vital and valued resource in communities across the UK and we are delighted that so many of them are meeting the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

“But we cannot be complacent.

“We know that budgets are being squeezed in local authorities across the country and we must be vigilant to ensure that everyone, where ever they live, has access to the very best parks and green spaces.”