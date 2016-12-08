Kettering park launches colourful new festive attraction

Wicksteed Park has launched an amazing giant lantern experience for families to enjoy in the run-up to Christmas.

Enchanted Tales and Illuminations, launches tomorrow (December 9) features an array of authentic hand-made Chinese silk lanterns which light up the park’s gardens and fairground and is suitable for people of all ages.

The spectacular night-time event, which features actors and staff in storybook costumes, also allows visitors to enjoy highly popular rides and attractions such as the Tree Top Walk, Carousel and Astroslide for up to four hours.

The park is different from other commercial attractions in that it is owned and run by a charity and all money raised by the event will be used to invest further in the park.

To set the scene for the evening, visitors will listen to storytellers’ amusing tales of how stories have escaped into Wicksteed’s StoryLand.

They will then explore the park, which has been transformed into a sea of more than 60 brightly-coloured and larger than life animals and flowers, with designs including pandas, giraffes and zebras.

Trees have also been lit up displaying an array of colours and effects to help create the special mood.

The attraction builds on the recent trend towards winter light and lantern shows, with events in London, Leeds and at Longleat safari park.

Wicksteed Park managing director Alasdair McNee said Enchanted Tales and Illuminations offered something spectacular to see at night something different for families to enjoy.

He said: “We are finding that many people want something new and unusual to do as we approach Christmas and the tradition of winter lights is a great excuse to wrap up warm and get outside as a family.

“We have built on that by incorporating the Chinese lanterns and an element of storytelling to create a magical evening which is great fun for all the family and help put them in a festive mood in the run up to Christmas.

”The lanterns are hand-painted and imported from China and look absolutely spectacular.”

Tickets for Enchanted Tales and Illuminations are £10 per person. Children under 90cm will be charged £2.

The price includes unlimited entry into some of the park’s rides and experiences that will be operating, including the Carousel, Astroslide, Tree Top Walk and Cups and Saucers.

People can purchase hotdogs, crepes, waffles from the food stalls, plus many more delicious alternatives.

For dates and prices in December for all attractions go to wicksteedpark.org/events.