Kettering park could be latest area to join council’s PSPO

Mill Road Park and its surroundings could be subject to a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) under proposals by Kettering Council.

An order for the park, Mill Road and Pocket Park is being consulted on in an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour caused by street drinking.

If the order comes into place, fines of £100 can be given to anyone who breaks its conditions.

A letter to residents in the area said it would deal with issues associated with street drinking and rough sleeping, including:

- Vomiting, urinating or defecating in public areas

- Littering

- Violence, aggressive or intimidating behaviour

- Drinking

- Criminal damage

- Taking drugs

The letter encourages residents to share their views with the council.

It said: “We are therefore contacting all local residents as part of a consultation process, and encourage you to look at the prohibitions suggested in the enclosed order as we would be interested in your views on the matter.

“We would also ask that you consider the condtions in relation to the above points, regarding the play area of the local park.

“It is felt that wherever possible, the community should not be exposed to this type of behaviour.”