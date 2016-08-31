Kettering nightclub working with police after man stabbed

A Kettering nightclub which was the scene of a stabbing says it is working with police to resolve the matter.

A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound after a serious disturbance at The Loft in Horsemarket at about 4am on Monday (August 29).

The club had been hosting rapper J Hus until a fight broke out, spilling into the street.

A club statement read: “Sunday night’s event, which had arguably one of the best atmospheres we have ever seen in our club, unfortunately ended abruptly around 4am.

“A disagreement between two groups of males was diffused effectively by our security with the help of Northants Police.

“Both groups were ejected separately and most importantly we ensured the full safety of the staff and public during the incident.

“Unfortunately what carried out into the street was beyond our control and was an appalling act of behaviour.

“We would like to thank Northants Police greatly for their help and co-operation after our event.

“We’d also like to thank especially our security staff who went beyond the call of duty to ensure public wellbeing.

“We are currently working closely with the police to get this matter resolved and to continue every event in the safest manner possible.

“This is the first time our club has been related to such an incident and we are going to continue to do our utmost preventing such situations occurring.

“Thank you, from everyone at The Loft Club.”

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 22, were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.