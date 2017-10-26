Kettering museum to shut for week

Kettering’s museum is to close for a week to create a new community space.

The Manor House Museum will temporarily close from Tuesday, November 7, until Friday, November 10.

The museum, which does not open on Mondays anyway, has received funding from Museum Development East Midlands for the community space.

During the closure essential maintenance will also take place.

The museum will re-open on Saturday, November 11, at the usual opening time of 10am.

Local history session The Manorial System: Rockingham Forest, on Wednesday, November 8, will take place in the Alfred East Art Gallery from 7pm, and ticket prices will remain the same.