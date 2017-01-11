Kettering museum to host free heirloom valuation day

Kettering’s Manor House Museum will host a free heirloom valuation day next week.

The town centre attraction will hold the day from 10.30am to 3pm on Friday, January 20.

Expert valuers from Gildings Auctioneers, Market Harborough, will be on hand to provide expert advice on your objects.

There is no need to book in advance and those wishing to attend can just turn up on the day.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “I think we all have an item or two at home that we had always hoped may have some value to it.

“Now is the time to find out for sure.”

Cllr Jan Smith, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and culture, said: “There is no need to RSVP, just turn up to the museum between 10.30am and 3pm to have your items valued.

“I love hearing the stories behind people’s treasured objects and I can’t wait to find out what antiques have been hiding under beds in Northamptonshire.”