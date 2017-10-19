Kettering museum features on BBC antiques show

The Manor House Museum made an appearance on BBC’s popular Antiques Road Trip on Tuesday (October 17).

Auctioneer Philip Serrell visited the museum to delve into the history of Kettering-born William Knibb, and his work as a missionary for Jamaica to abolish slavery.

Kettering Council’s Delia Thomas escorted Philip around the museum and explained the lengths of Knibb’s work, and why he is held in great esteem in Kettering’s history for his victories in travelling to Jamaica to free slaves.

Head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council Guy Holloway, said: “It is a wonderful achievement to the Manor House Museum that they were a part of the Antiques Road Trip series.

“Now, many people around the country will be able to understand the heroic works from William Knibb.

“It’s also another great opportunity to visit our museum and experience all of the history it has to offer.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and culture, said: “It is fantastic that the Antiques Road Trip show has showcased not only the triumphant history of William Knibb, but also our Manor House Museum, which holds an incredible array of artefacts from this period in time.

“I am very proud to know that the BBC has aired Kettering’s fascinating past.”

The show is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.