Kettering mum turns her personal battle into books to help others

Cassie Farren hit rock bottom when she became a single mum for the third time.

But instead of giving up, she put her thoughts down on paper and it led to the publication of her first book, The Girl Who Refused To Quit.

Denise Mackay with Cassie at Johnny's Happy Place

She has since gone on to have a second book, Rule Your World, published and Cassie is now working with Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) in Kettering to try and help others.

JHP was set up by the family of Johnny Mackay who died after taking his own life in October 2014 aged just 29.

The voluntary organisation runs a cafe at the Keystone Youth Centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, every Saturday to support people like Johnny.

Cassie said: “I have been working with Denise at Johnny’s Happy Place, she’s putting my books on the table at the cafe.

“She says the customers are loving it.

“We are both trying to increase the well-being of Kettering.”

JHP was set up to help people like Johnny, who for one reason or another are having a tough time.

They might have anxiety issues, depression or just feel isolated.

The community cafe is designed to be somewhere where help is available to those who need it.

But it was only when Cassie was looking at a list of happiness cafes on the website for Action For Happiness, a movement of people committed to building a happier and more caring society, that she realised JHP was right on her doorstep.

The mum-of-two from Kettering said: “I had no idea there was a happiness cafe in Kettering.”

Cassie and Johnny’s mum Denise share the same goal of wanting to help people and they hope that by working together, more people will be able to get the help they need.

And Cassie added: “We are trying to help the local community.”

A post on JHP’s Facebook page says: “Cassie Farren is a local writer who has come into the cafe a couple of times now.

“She has had her own share of trauma and come out the other side and we have bought a number of her books to be read at the cafe.

“If you’d like a copy you can buy it online (or come and read it at JHP).

“We are hoping she is going to run some empowering workshops at JHP very soon.”

Cassie’s first book is available on Amazon and Rule Your World will also be available there soon.