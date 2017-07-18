Kettering MP and UKIP branch discuss common ground

Kettering’s Conservative MP has had his first meeting with UKIP as part of a pre-election deal.

The local UKIP branch and long-standing Brexiteer Philip Hollobone agreed a memorandum of understanding in April whereby UKIP didn’t put up a candidate against Mr Hollobone because of their shared views on certain issues.

Senior UKIP member locally Jonathan Bullock said: “Philip Hollobone kept his promise from the General Election and met with senior members of UKIP’s Kettering branch recently to discuss the progress of Brexit and his support for outlawing face coverings in public, reducing overseas aid and opposition to HS2.

Mr Bullock, who led the UKIP delegation and will take over as an East Midlands MEP on August 1 following the retirement of Roger Helmer, added: “Philip gave a detailed briefing as to how he saw the Brexit negotiations progressing and also confirmed his support on various other issues upon which UKIP has campaigned.

“We saw eye to eye. While there is still a wide gulf between UKIP and the Conservative Government on many policies, we are delighted that our local MP is in tune with us and the electorate on so many issues.”