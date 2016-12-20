Kettering Mayor’s ball raises more than £2,000

Kettering’s mayor has thanked those who attended his civic ball after more than £2,000 was raised.

The Winter Wonderland Civic Ball, which was held by Cllr Scott Edwards on Friday, November 18, raised the money for his chosen charities.

This year, they are Cransley Hospice and The Children’s Air Ambulance.

The mayor said he would like to thank 3 Lions Security, Feakins Ltd and the Newlands Shopping Centre for their sponsorship for the evening.