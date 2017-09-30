Kettering man to run half marathon in memory of fiancee who died at just 30

A Kettering man and his family and friends will run 13 miles in memory of his fiancee, who died at the age of 30.

Neil Goodman’s fiancee Michelle Williams had cystic fibrosis - a life shortening genetic condition which affects the lungs and digestion system - and died earlier this year.

Michelle had been on the transplant list in need of a double lung transplant and had received most of her treatment at the specialist unit at Glenfield Hospital, Leicester.

Now Neil and others who loved Michelle will run the Leicester Half Marathon on Sunday, October 15.

Neil said: “Having lost my fiancee Michelle, I wanted to do something meaningful and challenging in her memory to raise money for The Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

“The CF running team includes five family members - myself, my father Bernie Goodman, brother Lee Goodman, sister Rachel Atkinson of Wigston, cousin Chris Moss from Lichfield and also 10 other friends.

“On the day of the event I hope everyone will be there cheering us on, and hopefully we will raise loads of money that will go towards finding a cure for this tragic condition.”

Michelle’s sister Nicki Williams, also a sufferer, was very fortunate to undergo her own transplant two years ago.

The event, which sets off from Victoria Park in Leicester at 9.15am, will take the runners right through the centre of Leicester and return to the park in a circular route.

Neil and his team have been training hard in recent weeks and are all looking forward to the event, which promises to be an emotional day for them all.

Those who aren’t able to attend and cheer on the team can give their support to Neil, his family and friends by visiting their donation page at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/half2017.