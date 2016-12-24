Kettering man stars in TV ads for bingo site

A Kettering man has bagged a starring role in a TV ad for an online bingo site.

Steven Loveday is one of 25 players featured in the adverts for Tombola, Britain’s biggest bingo site.

The adverts were filmed at a number of locations across the country and feature real tombola players and chat moderators.

The players who were chosen to appear took part in a number of fun activities including glamping, bowling, baking and a garden party.

Steven said: “I had an amazing week filming with the Tombola team, it was a once in a life time opportunity!

“I found it really interesting to see the production team at work and it was obvious that everyone involved was passionate about the Tombola brand.

“I was introduced to fellow players, which was fantastic to put a face to a username.

“I would love to do it over again, it was a great experience!”

Tombola’s had of marketing, Dawn-Elizabeth Howe, said: “We take our title ‘Britain’s biggest bingo site’ seriously and it takes something to achieve and maintain.

“We constantly look at ways to better our players experience and we’re in an ideal position with having an in-house game developer and design team.”

Greg Clark, managing director of Über which created the ads, said: “Where most brands would be trying to extract a performance from an actor to get across their proposition we focus on getting the maximum enjoyment and camaraderie from real players.

“Everything is genuine, nothing is staged, they are never asked to act.”