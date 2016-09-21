Kettering man charged after ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs found

A Kettering man has been charged on suspicion of possession with intent to to supply Class A drugs.
Connor Shaw, 23, was arrested by police in Carrington Street yesterday (Tuesday) lunchtime after a stop search by officers on suspicion of an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
A subsequent investigation found a large quantity of Class A drugs.
Shaw appeared before magistrates today and was remanded to next appear at Northampton Crown Court on October 20.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.