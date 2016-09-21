Kettering man charged after ‘large quantity’ of Class A drugs found

A Kettering man has been charged on suspicion of possession with intent to to supply Class A drugs.

Connor Shaw, 23, was arrested by police in Carrington Street yesterday (Tuesday) lunchtime after a stop search by officers on suspicion of an offence under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A subsequent investigation found a large quantity of Class A drugs.

Shaw appeared before magistrates today and was remanded to next appear at Northampton Crown Court on October 20.