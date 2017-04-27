Kettering man caught with child abuse images

A Kettering man will face a crown court judge next month after admitting downloading dozens of indecent images of children.

Brendan Rush, 30, of Windmill Avenue, admitted three charges facing him at an earlier hearing for the offences, which took place in May last year.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court heard how Rush was caught after police executed a search warrant.

Prosecuting, Sukhjit Singh said: “A search of his house recovered a hard drive.

“When it was analysed by the police, they discovered six Category A images, one Category B image and 29 Category C images.”

Category A images are the most serious.

Rush was interviewed by police and originally denied the offences but then admitted it.

Mr Singh added: “He said he started watching legal pornography and then started watching illegal pornography.

“He used Google to search for it and visited chatrooms.”

Rush also looked up how to hide his IP address, the police analysis found.

Alistair Evans, mitigating, said: “My mitigation in essence is that this young man has never been in trouble before.

“He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Rush was due to be sentenced yesterday but chairman of the bench Theresa Bullock declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Northampton Crown Court on May 26.

He was granted bail on the condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.