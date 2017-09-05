Kettering litter pick clears 40kg of rubbish

A community litter pick in Kettering removed 40kg of rubbish from the woods.

The community event saw several bags of waste cleared from the wooded area between Asda and Malham Drive by local residents and Nick Green from SeeItPickItBinIt.

The collected rubbish.

Kettering councillor Ash Davies (Con, Brambleside), who also helped pick up rubbish, said: “The litter pick has transformed a previously untidy area, thanks to the efforts of everyone who came along to help.

“Litter continues to blight our community and I hope anyone passing through the area thinks twice about dropping their rubbish now it has been cleaned up.”

Items removed from the site included cans, crisp packets, computer chips and even an old carpet.

Materials were sorted on-site to promote recycling and to reduce the amount of litter going to landfill.

The area after it was cleared.

The litter pick is park of Mr Green’s bid to pick up 1 tonne of rubbish for charity.

So far, 17 picks and 80 hours of picking have collected 750kg - three quarters of their target.

In doing so, they have raised £500 for Irthlingborough animal shelter NANNA through online and paper donations.

To donate to the pickers’ cause, click here.