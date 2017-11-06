Kettering Italian restaurant hit by second arson attack

An Italian restaurant in Kettering has been hit by a second arson attack in three days.

Offenders deliberately set fire La Tiella in St Andrew’s Street, between midnight and 12.10am on Sunday, November 5.

The attack caused significant damage and comes three days after someone set an air vent on the side of the restaurant on fire.

The offender is believed to have been a white man wearing dark-coloured clothing and may have sustained some burns or singeing as a result of the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.