Kettering house to feature on TV renovation show

A house in Kettering will feature on television this weekend after being given a makeover.

The house in Headlands will be in Channel 4 show Big House, Little House, which airs at 4.30pm on Saturday (July 29) and is presented by designer Aidan Keane.

The house before its renovation.

The show features two houses which both need renovating but on completely different budgets.

Cnythia Nolan’s 1938 Headlands house, which is the ‘big house’, needed a new layout - so she applied for professional help on camera.

Mrs Nolan said: “A lot of people looked at the house before we bought it but it just needed so much work.

“We moved in February last year and we’re still working on it.

“We were filmed while we were renovating two rooms of the house, the breakfast room and the garden room, which was damp and mouldy and even had a jasmine tree in it.

“There’s still a lot to do but the advice we got was great, particularly the idea of bringing the outside in, and helped us see the real potential.”

A film crew was at the house, which the Nolans bought for £402,000, over nine weeks.

Mrs Nolan, who lives there with husband Shaun, son Ezekiel and daughter Jess, says she hopes to put Kettering on the map by being on the show.

She said: “We applied to be on the show for three reasons.

“We hoped to get some free stuff and I wanted to get a sense of empathy with customers as a video producer myself.

“We also wanted to show people just how great Kettering is.

“You don’t realise how negative people are until you move here.

“I want to help put Kettering on the map and there is a great deal here to be proud of.”

The work on the areas of the house featured on the TV show cost about £30,000.

Mrs Nolan added that the whole renovation project will cost just short of £100,000.