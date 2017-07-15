Kettering girl reaches national slimming competition final

A 16-year-old from Kettering reached the finals of a national slimming competition after losing 3st 10lbs.

Georgina Bosworth made the final 30 of Slimming World’s Young Slimmer of the Year 2017 competition, where she met Olympic gold medallist and reality TV star Sam Quek.

Georgina Bosworth before her weight loss.

Georgina joined the Burton Latimer Slimming World group to feel more comfortable with her size.

She said: “I think a lot of young people struggle with their confidence from time to time and I was no different.

“My weight meant that I was becoming more and more self-conscious though, and it was starting to affect me in lots of different ways – to the point where I’d make excuses not to go out with my friends because I felt uncomfortable all the time.

“I’m not going to lie, I was quite nervous about the thought of joining Slimming World at first because I thought that people might judge me for being overweight at such a young age.

“I definitely shouldn’t have worried though.

“Everyone at my group is really lovely and they’ve all been so supportive of me.

“My friends and family are really proud of what I’ve achieved – and I’m feeling quite proud of myself too actually.

“Eating more healthily has made me think about how active I am as well.

“I’ve always enjoyed sport but now I’ve even joined the gym.

“Since losing the weight I had the confidence to cut my hair shorter, so I decided to donate some of it to the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for young children who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatments.”

Georgina began following Slimming World’s healthy eating plan and said: “I can still have burgers, chips, curries and chocolate – I just have to make some healthy swaps, like switching white bread for wholemeal and using Quorn mince. “Understanding my relationship with food has been a real eye opener and I’ve learned how to cook a bit too.

“I feel as though I’ll be able to keep up this healthy way of life forever – which is something I never thought I would say.

“My confidence has grown loads too, which is great.”

Kati Reeve, who runs the Burton Latimer Slimming World group which Georgina attends, said: “I’m so proud of Georgina. What she’s achieved is so much more than just losing weight.

“I’ve watched Georgina transform into a strong and confident person who has the world at her feet.

“Joining Slimming World has given her the knowledge and skills to make healthy choices and develop new active habits that will stand her in good stead for the rest of her life.

“Most of all it’s given her the self-belief to achieve her dreams.

“Anyone who wants to lose weight – whatever their age – and wants to know more about the difference that Slimming World can make is welcome to pop along to my group at The Band Club or call me on 07739 009376.”