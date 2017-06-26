Kettering girl gets on her bike to help motorsport star Billy Monger

A Kettering schoolgirl has been moved to raise money for a young motorsport star after he suffered life-changing injuries in a crash.

Louisa Kilsby, 15, who is a Year 10 student at Southfield School for Girls, was at a Formula 4 event at Donnington earlier this year with her father Mike when young racer Billy Monger was involved in a horrific accident.

The 18-year-old lost both of his legs in the crash – and when Louisa heard the news, she knew she wanted to do something to help.

Dad Mike said: “When it was announced that Billy’s injuries had been quite catastrophic, my daughter decided without any prompting that she wanted to do something to help him.

“On returning home, she decided that she would seek sponsorship and ride around Pitsford Reservoir on two wheels as she is not quite old enough to drive four.

”To date she has raised over £250 and we are still in the process of collecting the last few pledges of money.

“At a British Touring Car event at Oulton Park in May we saw Billy and told him what Louisa was doing to raise money to help his cause.

“I think the attached picture says it all.

“Louisa would like to work in any aspect of motorsport in the future and if anyone reading this article is moved enough and associated with motorsport who would be prepared to contact her to talk about job opportunities for girls I’m sure she would be grateful.”