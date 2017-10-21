Kettering girl, 14, organises reverse advent calendar to help the homeless

A 14-year-old Kettering girl is calling on people to donate an item a day in the run-up to Christmas to help the homeless.

Bethany Blissett’s ‘reverse advent calendar’ will see items that many take for granted, like toiletries, donated each day before being given to a homeless charity just before December 25.

Bethany’s mum Sarah says it’s a cause she and her daughter care about.

She said: “It’s just something that’s so close to our hearts.

“My cousin died on the streets through addiction and it was tough.

“There’s a lot of people out there that need help with even the most basic of things.”

The idea behind the charity effort will see donators gift-wrap a box in Christmas paper on December 1.

Then, each day in the run-up to Christmas itself, items will be donated from a list of essentials like toiletries, sanitary products.

At the end of the ‘advent calendar’ the box full of items will be given to the Salvation Army or Eden Centre.

Sarah, a 43-year-old learning support assistant at Kingsley Special Academy in Kettering, says lots of people are already on board.

She said: “We’ve got two schools signed up already, my school and Bethany’s school Kettering Science Academy.

“She is hoping lots more will get on board and that people will take photos of their boxes and send them to her page.”

The effort is the latest in a line of fundraising and charity work for Bethany, who is Miss Teen Galaxy Northampton 2017/18.

To keep up to date with how to take part in the reverse advent calendar and what items to donate, visit her Facebook page here.