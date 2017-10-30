Kettering gallery to host valuation day

Kettering’s Alfred East Art Gallery will hold an event where people can have their belongings valued next week.

The gallery’s event, held with Gildings Auctioneers, takes place on Friday, November 10, from 10.30am to 3pm.

Professional advice will be given for any items.

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and culture, said: “The Alfred East Art Gallery’s free Valuation Day provides people with a fantastic opportunity to have their possessions appraised by an expert.

“Don’t miss the chance to see if you’re the owner of a hidden treasure.”

The event is free and booking is not required, but is expected to be busy with queues.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “I think we all have an item or two at home that we had always hoped may be of high value.

“It’s a great opportunity to find out for sure at the Alfred East Art Gallery.”