Kettering gallery to hold art valuation day

Kettering residents have been urged to see how valuable their art is at a valuation day next month.

Expert valuers from Gildings Auctioneers will be at the Alfred East Art Gallery on Friday, July 14, from 10am to 3pm.

They will look at anything from paintings to ceramics, glass to sculpture, and there is no need to book.

The days is free for visitors to bring manageable items, but there may be a wait at busy times throughout the day.

Guy Holloway, head of corporate and cultural services at Kettering Council, said: “I think we all have an item or two at home that we had always hoped may have some value to it.

“Now is the time to find out for sure.”

Cllr Lloyd Bunday, Kettering Council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “The Alfred East Art Gallery’s open valuation day provides people with a great opportunity to have their fine art appraised by an expert.

“Don’t miss the chance to see if you’re the owner of a hidden treasure.”