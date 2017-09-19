Kettering funeral home opens after £90,000 revamp

A funeral home in Kettering has officially opened after a £90,000 investment.

Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, in London Road, has been given a revamp.

The operators say the branch will offer a vastly superior look and feel for families.

Funeral director Wayne Dobson said: “This is a very exciting time for my team and we are proud to be part of the community in Northamptonshire.

“Our first priority is to enhance memories and love for all of our families and we are very pleased to offer that here.

“We feel it reflects our commitment to providing excellent standards of care for our families during their time of bereavement.

“We will be hosting a special dedication day later in the year that will see a special blessing take place and members of the public invited to learn more about the home and my team.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the day and showing them our new surroundings.”

The funeral home offers a 24-hour service, seven days a week.

In addition to arranging funerals, Wayne and his team are also able to offer advice on floral tributes, monumental masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans, and probate advice.

The team can be contacted on 01536 513123.