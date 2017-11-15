Kettering food bank appeals for winter donations

A Kettering food bank has appealed for donations of key items such as tinned meat and sugar.

The Kettering and District Foodbank needs donations for the winter and Christmas period, its busiest time.

The food bank, run by KCU and affiliated to the Trussell Trust, supported more than 1,500 people last year with emergency food supplies.

KCU chief executive Paul Jackson said: “We have received a lot of generous donations from the community through the supermarkets, schools and churches, especially following harvest festivals, which is very much appreciated.

“However, although we have a lot of pasta, soup and biscuits we are still short of key items.”

These include tinned meat, fish, custard, rice pudding, sugar and long-life milk.

Mr Jackson added: “If people would like to donate these items, they can be taken to the food bank at 1 Stanier Close, our charity shop in Gold Street or our office at 51 Gold Street.

“We can be contacted on 01536 481989 for any further information.”