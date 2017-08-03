Kettering flat closed after drug-dealing complaints

Have your say

A flat in Kettering has been closed after complaints of drug dealing.

Kettering Council, working with Northamptonshire Police, successfully applied to Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a closure order for the property in Sackville Street.

The order is valid for three months and makes it a criminal offence for any person, including the tenant, to enter the address.

John Conway, Kettering Council’s head of housing, said: “The council takes a robust approach to combating drug dealers.

“This is the fourth closure order we have obtained against drug dealers in as many months and I would encourage residents to tell us when they see drug dealing in their neighbourhoods.”

The court was satisfied that making the order was necessary in order to prevent people engaging in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises.

The council will be making a further court application to evict the tenant from the property.

If any resident has concerns that similar activity is taking place in their neighbourhood they should contact Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.