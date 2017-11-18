Kettering firm raises money for specialist disability bathroom

Staff took to the greens to raise money for a specialist disability bathroom.

Anstee & Co, a Kettering-based financial design company, held a charity golf day at Wellingborough Golf Club last month in aid of Serve in Rushden.

The event raised £1,148.50 for the charity to put towards a specialist disability bathroom in Higham Ferrers.

The new bathroom will offer individuals living independently in their own homes the opportunity to have supported bathing with the assistance of care support workers in a safe environment.

Jessica Slater, general manager at Serve, said: “We as a charity are amazed at the generosity of the community, and we thank everyone who supported Anstee & Co with this fundraiser.”

Serve delivers essential services to the local community, including homecare, community transport, mobility aids and well-being activities.

People can also take a trip down memory lane at its 1940s tearoom in Church Street, Rushden.

The charity was formed in 1981 as an information and resource agency providing support for older people in the Rushden area.

It now covers the wider area of East Northamptonshire, North Bedfordshire and parts of Wellingborough.

For more information about Serve or the services it provides, call the office on 01933 315555 or email info@serve.org.uk.