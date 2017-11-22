Kettering drugs den closed by police

A Kettering drugs den which sometimes had queues of up to 10 people outside has been closed by police.

Officers served an official closure order on the flat in Orient House, Cobden Street, this lunchtime (Wednesday).

Some of the drugs paraphernalia found at the property in Cobden Street. NNL-171122-144346005

Anti-social behaviour officer at Northants Police Teri Turner said drugs, weapons and cash had been found on a previous visit.

She said: “We previously carried out a drugs warrant at this address and found a class A drugs.

“It’s being used as a drugs den and lots of residents have called us to say there are constantly people queuing to get in, sometimes 10 at a time.

“There’s a whole lot of anti-social behaviour issues and people have gone to the toilet in the stairwells, which residents have had to clean up.”

PC Teri Turner places the closure order on the entrance to the flat in Cobden Street. NNL-171122-144357005

The closure notice was granted by magistrates this morning.

It means it is an offence for anybody to enter the flat for a period of three months, after which it will then be repossessed.

PC Turner said: “This will have a massive impact on residents nearby.

“There are families [elsewhere] in this property and it is intimidating to find people loitering and taking drugs in corridors.

“People have not felt safe but we hope this will improve things.”

A previous visit to the flat by police uncovered a machete, a large knife, drugs paraphernalia and several mobile phones.

People had also defecated in corridors.