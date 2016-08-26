Kettering disability support provider rated as ‘good’ by inspectors

A Kettering disability support provider is celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Haydock House, which specialises in supporting adults with a range of complex needs and behaviours associated with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), was given the rating in all five key areas after an inspection in June.

Manager Michelle Barford said: “The team are all extremely happy at the praise and recognition we received from inspectors in the report following their visit.

“All of our colleagues, supported individuals and families work well together to support each other and it is rewarding to see that our service has been rated so highly by the CQC.”

Haydock House was praised by inspectors for providing a safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led service.

The report said: “People were enabled to cultivate and act upon their aspirations and were motivated by care staff that gave due recognition to each person’s achievements.

“People’s skills and abilities were utilised to enhance their self-esteem and individuals had been encouraged and enabled to take up meaningful paid work with employers in the community.

“People were enabled to do things for themselves by friendly, highly-motivated care staff who were attentive to each person’s individual needs and understood their capabilities and the day-to-day and long-term challenges people had to contend with because of PWS.

“People’s dignity was assured when they were supported with personal care and they were treated with kindness, compassion and respect.

“People’s achievements were kept very much to the fore by a management style that inspired, motivated and enabled them to do well.

“This included people rising to the challenges of their PWS as well as the care staff team that collectively sustained an environment conducive to people positively managing their lives.

“People hugely benefited from a managerial culture that from top to bottom strived to have direct day-to-day involvement with the people they supported.”

Haydock House specialises in providing accommodation and support for eight adults with a range of complex needs and behaviours associated with PWS.

PWS is a genetic condition which predominantly manifests with early-years onset of hyperphagia, an abnormal unrelenting great desire for food driving the person towards excessive eating and, left unchecked, life-threatening obesity.

Other characteristics of PWS include, for example, learning disabilities that may range in severity, and challenging behaviours are a feature of PWS whether or not the person has a measured learning disability.