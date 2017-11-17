Kettering curry house is top of the poppadoms

A curry house in Kettering has been crowned the best spice restaurant in Northamptonshire.

Exotic Dining, tucked away in Newland Street, took the award at this week’s Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards having been a runner-up in 2016.

Esa Choudhury, who co-owns the restaurant with Mohammed Humayn Kabir, said: “Our journey began in September 2010 with what we feel is a unique vision and ambition - exceptional standard of food and customer service to be provided for our beloved customers.

“We are grateful for the response that we received from our loyal customers, many of whom we consider good friends.

“They are very much a part of our success.

“The journey so far has been a very enjoyable one, with pleasurable achievements on the way, which has delighted our customers and us immensely.”

The restaurant has also been included as “a local gem” in the prestigious Waitrose Good Food Guide for the past three years, the only Indian restaurant in Northamptonshire to do so.

It has also secured the gold ‘Eat Out Eat Well’ certificate for healthy eating from Kettering Council.

