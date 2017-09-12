Kettering Crematorium wins national service award

Kettering’s crematorium came out on top in a national award recognising excellence in service.

At the national APSE Service Awards 2017 on September 7, Kettering Council received the Best Service Team award for its crematorium and cemeteries .

The awards recognise excellence in local government frontline services across the UK and Kettering was up against six other finalists from around the country.

The team were also runners up in the Crematorium of the Year category at the Good Funeral Awards 2017.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We are all extremely pleased that the council’s financial investment and the hard work by our crematorium and cemeteries team have been recognised by these prestigious awards.

“We all know bereavement is very a difficult time, which can be made harder by the financial burden of funeral costs.

“We work hard to make sure that the quality of service and support that we offer is of the highest standard.

“As part of this work our recently introduced pre-paid cremation plan is designed to allow people to plan ahead at today’s prices.”

Kettering Council has not increased its cremation fees since 2014 and currently has the lowest charge in the county for cremations.

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “We’re proud to have won these awards, which demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing the best crematorium and cemeteries services possible.

“At Kettering we recognise the increasing costs of funerals and are aware of the problems that funeral poverty can cause for families.

“We haven’t increased our charges for three years and have introduced our pre-paid cremation plan to help people manage their funeral costs.”