Kettering Crematorium launches new pre-paid service

Kettering Council has launched a new pre-paid cremation service, helping to tackle rising funeral costs for residents in the area.

They say they are the first in the area to offer this and believe they are only the second in England, which allows families to secure a future service at a set price to help beat rising costs.

Cremation plans are available to purchase at a fixed cost today, potentially saving money in the future and easing the financial burden on loved ones.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We’re the first crematorium in the area to introduce the option of a pre-paid cremation plan, helping to ease the burden of funeral costs in a family’s time of

need.”

To find out more call 01536 525722, email or visit www.kettering.gov.uk/crematorium.