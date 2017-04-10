Kettering Crematorium given high ranking for service cost

Kettering’s crematorium has been given a high national ranking for the cost of the services it provides.

Following the recent release of Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) performance indicators, the crematorium has come out on top in a number of rankings for crematoriums completing more than 2,500 funerals per year.

It is ranked number one for seven areas, including net cost of crematoria service per head of population, net cost of total service per head of population and net cost of crematoria service per household.

It also featured in the top quartile for for more areas.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “Kettering Crematorium continues to provide a high quality service and we’re delighted that this is highlighted in the recent APSE indicators.

“We’ve also introduced a new pre-paid cremation plan, as we continue to work hard to ease the burden of a funeral in a family’s time of need.”