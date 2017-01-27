Kettering Council still none the wiser over six-figure A14 land purchase

Kettering Council says it still hasn’t decided what it wants to do with two pieces of land – more than six months after spending a six-figure sum on them.

In June last year the Northants Telegraph revealed the authority had bought land either side of Junction 3 of the A14 at Rothwell.

The land was bought for what was believed to be a six-figure sum and at the time surveyors were assessing the site.

A council spokesman was unable to confirm why the authority had purchased the land, or what its plans were for it.

Now more than six months on it says it still has not decided on its future use.

A council spokesman said it had nothing to add to its previous statement, which said: “Kettering Council has acquired two parcels of land either side of Junction 3 of the A14 and, given its topography, is currently carrying out an assessment as to what the best use of the land might be.

“At this stage, the council has not made any decision about the future use of either parcel of land.”