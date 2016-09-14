Kettering Council set for leadership shake-up

Kettering Council is set for a leadership shake-up which could see chief executive David Cook leave the authority, the Northants Telegraph understands.

The move is set to be approved at a behind-closed-doors full council meeting tonight (Wednesday).

It will see the role of chief executive scrapped and replaced with a new managing director, supported by two executive directors.

The council will offer the post internally – meaning any heads of service can apply to take on the role.

The new managing director will receive a salary of between £125,000 and £139,000.

David Cook’s salary in 2013/14 was £131,000. The statement of accounts for 2014/15 and 2015/16, which displays his current salary, is ‘unavailable’ on the council website.

Whether Mr Cook will apply for the new role of managing director is not yet known.

A Kettering Council spokesman said the council does not comment on staffing matters.

The spokesman said: “The meeting is to finalise a few outstanding matters before the new arrangements are fully implemented.

“Once the council has formally approved the final details of those future arrangements, they will of course be in the public arena.”