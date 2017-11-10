Kettering Council makes shortlist for national award

Kettering Council has been shortlisted for a national award for its efforts to reduce council housing tenancy breakdown.

The authority has made the final in the awards given out by the Local Government Chronicle in the ‘Housing Initiative’ category.

Initiatives such as a tenancy support service, a ‘LifePlan’ project, welcome meetings, an intensive programme of home visits for new tenants, and a ‘tenant passport’ have helped bring a reduction in the number of tenancies ending within the first year by 44 per cent.

The council has also seen a noticeable reduction in the number of tenancies ending as a result of rent arrears, from 30 in 2013/14 compared to 13 in 2016/17.

Kettering Council’s head of housing John Conway said: “We are really proud to be nominated as a finalist in this category given the stiff competition from other councils from across the country.

“We work hard to help tenants to maintain their tenancies and keep a roof over their heads, and we’re delighted that our work is having a positive impact on the lives of so many of our tenants.”

Nearly 100 organisations have been shortlisted as finalists across different categories in the coveted awards, which recognise the best of local government innovation and service delivery.

The winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony at Grovesnor House in London on March 21 next year.

Cllr Mark Rowley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for housing, communications and youth, said: “It is an honour to be a finalist in the Housing Initiative category, recognising our commitment to tenants across our borough.

“We are always looking to find innovative projects to improve the services we provide.

“We have a great team of officers who deserve this sort of recognition for their hard work and imaginative ideas which improve our services for tenants.”