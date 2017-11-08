Kettering Council launches Christmas shopping campaign

Shoppers in Kettering have been encouraged to join the #ChristmasInKettering social media campaign.

Kettering Council wants people to help them build up a buzz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and encourage more to shop locally.

They are looking for visitors and shops and businesses to take part by posting images of offers, events and products using the hashtag.

A council spokesman said: “This Christmas, we want local retailers, shoppers and businesses to join us in a #ChristmasinKettering social media campaign to show off what is on offer across the borough of Kettering.

“We’re keen to help promote the town’s offer to encourage more shoppers into the area over the important festive shopping period by creating a buzz on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.”

All Twitter and Instagram social media posts will be added to the council’s campaign wall highlighting the wide range of what’s on offer locally.

As well as retweeting/reposting on the @ThisisKettering social media accounts, the council will also be writing a series of blogs to highlight the best of what shoppers will find, based on the posts they receive.

The Christmas in Kettering events start on November 30 with the big switch on, featuring Kettering-born comedian James Acaster, and also include Christmas markets, ‘Small Business Saturday’, teenage market and a big screen movie night over the following weeks in December.

There will also be free parking in all council-owned car parks all day on Saturday 2, 9, 16 and 23 in December and after 3pm on Thursday 7, 14 and 21 in December, as well as all day every Sunday.