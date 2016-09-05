Kettering child sex offender spared jail

A Kettering man who was convicted of child sex offences has been spared a prison term.

Stephen McFarlane, aged 49, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court for inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

He was given a three-year community order and faces a lifetime on the sex offenders’ register.

A five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also granted.

McFarlane was convicted following an investigation by officers from Northants Police’s RISE (Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation) team.

Anybody with any concerns that a child may be at risk of child sexual exploitation should call police on 101, or the Child Safeguarding Team on 0300 126 1000.