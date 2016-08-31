Kettering charity football match raises more than £2,000

A charity football match in Kettering which attracted a former Leicester City star raised more than £2,000.

Ise Lodge Community Centre hosted a charity match against an Ups N Downs XI on Sunday (August 28) to raise money for the Northamptonshire charity, which supports families of people with Down’s Syndrome.

Among those to take part was former Foxes defender Steve Walsh, who hosted a penalty shootout with youngsters during the half-time break.

Luke Harris, who organised the event with Sam Waite and Paul Bate, said the day was the best they had had since they first held a charity match 13 years ago.

He said: “The game was great. The charity team went 2-0 up in the first half and the community centre team came back to 2-2 and won on penalties.

“Steve Walsh came down and held penalty shootouts with the kids at half-time.

“Our day was probably the best we’ve had in 13 years of doing it!”

