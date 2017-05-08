Kettering care provider celebrates glowing CQC report

A Kettering care service has been given a grade of ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Consensus Community Support Limited, in Headlands, supports adults with learning disabilities and a range of complex needs in six supported living environments.

The CQC inspection focuses on five key areas and examines whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The Consensus service was rated as ‘outstanding’ overall, with individual ratings of outstanding for being well-led, caring, safe and responsive and a ‘good’ rating for being effective.

Registered manager Michelle Christie was over the moon with the report.

She said: “I am really thrilled with the outcome as it recognises not only all the effort the team puts in, but also reflects the high quality of care and support provided across the services which form Consensus Community Support Limited, and more importantly the outcomes achieved by individuals supported by the team at 55 Headlands.

“However we will not become complacent, and will continue to improve the service and ensure we maintain the high standard of care and support.”

James Allen, managing director at Consensus, said: “I am delighted and very proud of the terrific achievement of our supported living services in the East Midlands.

“The ‘outstanding’ rating from CQC is the result of a great deal of hard work and commitment by Michelle and so many others within the team.

“Everybody at Consensus is particularly pleased that CQC commended the team for the compassion and kindness shown to the individuals supported – we believe this is an essential part of what we do.

“As Michelle says it is important we celebrate this outcome but that we do not become complacent in this or any of our other services across the UK.”

Carers were praised for the overwhelming compassion and great kindness with which they treated the people they supported, always encouraging and supporting people to develop their independence.

The report recognised that people were empowered and encouraged to decide who they would like to share their home with, this included new potential support team members and individuals considering living at the services.

The report also highlighted that people consistently commented on the positive impact the service had made on their lives and how they had changed for the better and noted that the service showed fantastic flexibility when responding to people’s needs.

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of Adult Social Care, said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment.

“I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”