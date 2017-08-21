Kettering care home raises money in memory of former resident Simon

A Kettering care home raised £900 in memory of a former resident by holding a 1920s-themed fete.

Simon Simpson, who had Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), lived at Perrywood House in Rockingham Road from 2006 until his death aged 46 in March this year.

Simon Simpson.

Simon loved history, so in memory of that the staff and residents dressed up in 1920s costumes and raised £906.49.

The PWSA’s fundraising manager Karen Wilkinson travelled from Derby to collect the cheque and thanked everyone for their efforts.

Perrywood House manager Caroline White thanked her staff team and everyone who lives at Perrywood House for their efforts in memory of Simon.

PWS is a rare genetic condition that causes a wide range of problems which may include a constant desire to eat food, which seems driven by a permanent feeling of hunger and can easily lead to dangerous weight gain.

Perrywood House, part of Consensus Support Services, supports adults with PWS from all over the UK and was established in 1998.