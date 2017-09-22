Kettering care home hoping to almost double in size

A Kettering care home has submitted plans to increase its capacity by almost 100 per cent.

Ashley Court, in Reservoir Road, currently provides care and accommodation for 33 elderly residents.

But site operator Regal Care says it wants to increase this to 64 beds under new plans laid out to Kettering Council.

A planning statement read: “Regal Care Trading Ltd recognises that there is a need to provide housing for older people and understands that a key driver of change in the housing market over the next 23 years is expected to be

the growth in the population of older persons.

“Because of this we feel it is inevitable that there will be an increase in the demand for care homes in the UK.

“When complete the new building will be three storeys in height and will contain 64 beds, an increase of 31 beds.

“There will also be associated services, communal areas and circulation space.”

The plans also include more car parking spaces and a ‘general uplift’ of the existing building.

Provision of care home spaces in Kettering has been a hot topic recently after last month’s sudden decision to close Dove Court in Albert Street.

The decision left 48 residents needing to find new accommodation with many carers saying there simply wasn’t enough space elsewhere.

To view the plans for Ashley Court, click here.

A decision is expected by October 31 this year.