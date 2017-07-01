Kettering care complex given ‘good’ rating by CQC

A Kettering care home and its adjacent supported living residence have been praised by the care watchdog after an inspection.

Elm Bank Care Home and Elm Bank House in Northampton Road have been rated as good in the five core criteria of being safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive to residents’ needs.

The care home, run by brighterkind, was praised after residents said they were looked after by staff who were caring and treated people with respect, kindness and courtesy.

Lorrain McGarry-Wall, chief operating officer at brighterkind, said: “It’s a credit to the dedication of the care team that Elm Bank and Elm Bank House were rated as good overall and against each of the core criteria that the CQC inspectors use.

“It is also heartening to see the very positive comments by residents and their relatives and to know the team is so well appreciated.”

Inspectors found that people received personalised care from a care team who knew them well and understood about each person’s history and their individual needs and preferences.

The inspectors said that all of the staff they spoke to were committed to providing a high standard of personalised care, support and rehabilitation.

The home’s activities calendar caters for everyone’s needs.

Activities included arts and crafts, library book swaps, motivational exercises, themed and holiday activities and visiting entertainers.

Therapeutic interactions included pet therapy, a ‘men only’ pampering session and hair and nails beauty sessions.

All brighterkind homes run a “wishing well” scheme where they try to make residents’ wishes come true.

Recent wishes granted at Elm Bank included a day at the seaside for one group of residents and, for another, a trip to see the Flying Scotsman steaming through Kettering station.

One resident told the inspectors: “They are always kind to me.”

Another said: “I feel really comfortable talking to the staff about anything.”