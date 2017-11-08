Kettering businessman completes Vietnam to Cambodia cycle trek for charity

A Kettering businessman has returned to the UK following an epic cycle trek which took him 540km from Ho Chi Min City in Vietnam to the iconic Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

Russell Golding, owner of Recognition Express, was part of a team of cyclists who helped raise £4,375 for the Wellchild charity.

He cycled up to 100km a day in 90 degree temperatures and 90 percent humidity. The group also encountered a monsoon thunderstorm which struck while 10k from the finishing point that day.

Russell said: “The distance and the conditions combined to make this an extreme cycling challenge.

“It was really tough at times. But it was nothing compared to what the young people supported by WellChild face every day. I’m inspired by the courage and resilience of these young people and their families. And I’m proud to support WellChild – it’s a fantastic organisation doing a lot of impressive work across the UK.”

This is the fourth endurance challenge Russell has completed to raise funds for WellChild. He climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2010, and has also trekked across the Sahara and through the Sumatran jungle.

Visit tinyurl.com/yatwg7zn to sponsor Russell.