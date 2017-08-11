Kettering boy’s life transformed with loan of specialist bed

A Kettering boy who’s disability means he can’t tell the difference between night and day and has no concept of danger has had his life transformed.

Nehemiah Wilson, five, has autism and would sleep for a couple of hours a night on average.

His disability means his mum Deana Williams could find him climbing on wardrobes, breaking lightbulbs or turning on the cooker.

But his life has now been completely transformed after charity Newlight loaned the family a specialist bed to help him sleep.

Deana said: “Nehemiah was sleeping on average just a couple of hours a night.

“I never knew what he would be up to next, but he just wasn’t safe in his own room.

“It was really serious.

“Nehemiah now settles down really quickly and has gone from having virtually no sleep at all to going right through the night, often for ten to 12 hours.

“If he does jump around in the bed he is safe because it is soft and fully padded so he can’t hurt himself.”

“Being able to sleep has had a big impact on his daytime behaviour too.

“We now have proper mum and son time together, enjoying more activities.

“I don’t know what we would have done without the help from Newlife.”

Deana has now been told that statutory services will fund a safety ‘room within a room’ for Nehemiah – and the Newlife loan will remain in place while the family awaits its order and installation.

Nehemiah is one of 244 disabled and terminally ill children in Northamptonshire to have been helped by Newlife through provision of specialist equipment from a range of practical support services.

Newlife’s head of charity operations Stephen Morgan said: “It’s great we could help Nehemiah, but now we need to find funds to help the other Northamptonshire children.

“So we are appealing to individuals, groups, clubs and companies to help us help them.

“To find out how you can help a local disabled child go to: www.newlifecharity.co.uk/northamptonshire.

“Alternatively, contact Suzie on 01543 462777 or email local@newlifecharity.co.uk.

“Know that every penny you give will be used to provide specialist equipment to help change young lives.”